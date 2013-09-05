* BSE index gains 2.22 pct; NSE ends 2.66 pct higher * New RBI chief fuels confidence but faces some sceptics * NSE bank index gains the most in a day since May 2009 * IT shares fall on rupee rally By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Thursday as banking stocks saw their biggest single-day gains in over 4 years after the central bank raised overseas borrowing limits for lenders in a slew of measures unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan. The NSE bank index surged 9.5 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since May 18, 2009, tracking a rally in the beleaguered rupee. Rajan kicked-off his term with a bang on Wednesday, announcing measures to support the embattled rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to liberalise financial markets and the banking sector. However, amid the euphoria over the new governor's energetic debut, investors warned he cannot by himself repair an economy mired by slowing growth and a record high current account deficit that has helped fuel a drop in the rupee of as much as 20 percent this year. Analysts say the near-term direction continues to depend on a potential tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme, a possible U.S. military strike on Syria and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 20. "So much rise on a new central bank governor is nice but the ground realities of elections, Fed taper, Syria would continue to dominate the market in the near term," said G. Chokkalingam, managing director and chief investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management. The benchmark BSE index rose 2.22 percent, or 412.21 points, to end at 18,979.76, marking its second consecutive day of gains. The broader NSE index ended 2.66 percent, or 144.85 points, up at 5,592.95, after rising as much as 3.3 percent. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 9.3 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd surged 15.7 percent. Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd rose 9.6 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd ended 8 percent higher. In midcap banks, Yes Bank Ltd surged 21.8 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose 8.8 percent. Among non-banking finance companies, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose 5.8 percent each. Among stocks that fell, IT shares slumped as the rupee jumped as much as 2.3 percent. Profit-taking was seen in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd after both stocks made their record highs on Wednesday. TCS fell 3.8 percent, while Infosys lost 3.5 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar stays near 6-week high as jobs report nears * Oil above $115; US Syria strike plan passes 1st hurdle * Investors seek balance between central banks, Syria and rebounding economy * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)