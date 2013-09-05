* BSE index gains 2.22 pct; NSE ends 2.66 pct higher
* New RBI chief fuels confidence but faces some sceptics
* NSE bank index gains the most in a day since May 2009
* IT shares fall on rupee rally
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares rose more than 2
percent on Thursday as banking stocks saw their biggest
single-day gains in over 4 years after the central bank raised
overseas borrowing limits for lenders in a slew of measures
unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The NSE bank index surged 9.5 percent, marking
its biggest single-day percentage gain since May 18, 2009,
tracking a rally in the beleaguered rupee.
Rajan kicked-off his term with a bang on Wednesday,
announcing measures to support the embattled rupee and unveiling
a raft of steps to liberalise financial markets and the banking
sector.
However, amid the euphoria over the new governor's energetic
debut, investors warned he cannot by himself repair an economy
mired by slowing growth and a record high current account
deficit that has helped fuel a drop in the rupee of as much as
20 percent this year.
Analysts say the near-term direction continues to depend on
a potential tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying
programme, a possible U.S. military strike on Syria and the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 20.
"So much rise on a new central bank governor is nice but the
ground realities of elections, Fed taper, Syria would continue
to dominate the market in the near term," said G. Chokkalingam,
managing director and chief investment officer, Centrum Wealth
Management.
The benchmark BSE index rose 2.22 percent, or
412.21 points, to end at 18,979.76, marking its second
consecutive day of gains.
The broader NSE index ended 2.66 percent, or 144.85
points, up at 5,592.95, after rising as much as 3.3 percent.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose 9.3 percent, while Axis Bank
Ltd surged 15.7 percent.
Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd
rose 9.6 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd ended 8
percent higher.
In midcap banks, Yes Bank Ltd surged 21.8 percent,
while Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose 8.8 percent.
Among non-banking finance companies, Housing Development
Finance Corporation Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd
rose 5.8 percent each.
Among stocks that fell, IT shares slumped as the rupee
jumped as much as 2.3 percent.
Profit-taking was seen in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
and Infosys Ltd after both stocks made their
record highs on Wednesday.
TCS fell 3.8 percent, while Infosys lost 3.5 percent and HCL
Technologies Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar stays near 6-week high as jobs report nears
* Oil above $115; US Syria strike plan passes 1st hurdle
* Investors seek balance between central banks, Syria and
rebounding economy
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)