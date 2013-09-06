* BSE index gains 1.53 pct; NSE ends 1.56 pct higher * India eyes diesel price hike; state-owned oil companies gain * Nomura upgrades Bharti to 'buy'; shares surge 5.9 pct * Sesa Goa slumps; lock-in period ends after merger (Updates to add speculation on diesel price hike) By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday to their highest close in nearly a month, as ONGC rose on hopes of a diesel price hike and lenders rallied for a second day after the central bank this week raised their overseas borrowing limits. Rising speculation that the government will soon hike diesel prices by close to 10 percent in a bid to cut the biggest item in the country's import bill also helped shares. The gains in the rupee after new Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan made a strong debut by unveiling a slew of proposals to support the currency and open up markets has improved market sentiment. Traders say there are increasing expectations the government will also unveil fiscal reforms which will aid foreign flows and sentiment. Foreign investors bought 11 billion rupees ($166 million) worth of Indian cash shares and about 12 billion rupees of equity index futures on Thursday, exchange data showed. Investors are also eyeing key U.S. jobs data due later on Friday that could help determine a timeline on when the Federal Reserve will start winding down its massive stimulus programme. "We need to improve the investment climate and make it attractive for more funds to flow in. Further initiatives on the rupee and on fiscal reforms will help in taking the markets higher," said Dipen Shah, Head of private client group research at Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.53 percent, or 290.30 points, to end at 19,270.06, gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday and ending at its highest since Aug. 14. The index was up 3.5 percent for the week. The broader NSE index rose 1.56 percent, or 87.45 points, to end at 5,680.40, closing up 3.8 percent for the week. Private banks gained for a second day after banking stocks already posted their biggest single-day gains in over four years on Thursday as the central bank raised overseas borrowing limits for lenders as part of a slew of measures unveiled by new RBI Governor Rajan. The NSE bank index gained about 12.6 percent over Thursday and Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 7.2 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd gained 2.7 percent. Shares in state-owned oil companies gained on hopes that the government would go for a one-time hike in diesel prices after Indian parliament's extended monsoon session ends on Saturday, multiple dealers said. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd gained 6.7 percent, while among oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 4.3 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 6 percent. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd also ended 4.3 percent higher. Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd gained 5 percent after it said the ministry of petroleum and natural gas approved commerciality of a hydrocarbon discovery. Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 2.7 percent after the company said it has appointed a new CEO for its India enterprise business where revenues and profits are seen growing by 30 percent annually over the next five years. Bharti Airtel Ltd surged 5.9 percent after Nomura upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing the company's optimistic outlook on operational trends and forex impact. Among decliners, shares in Sesa Goa Ltd fell 1.8 percent as the lock-in period related to its merger with Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd < STRL.NS> ended as of close of trade on Thursday. That makes 2.09 billion shares in Sesa available for trade as of Friday after the merger between Vedanta Resources Plc companies Sterlite and Sesa Goa. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar holds near recent highs, upbeat jobs data to help * Brent above $115 ahead of U.S. data, Syria decision * Markets on hold, counting down to U.S. jobs data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)