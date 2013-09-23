* BSE index falls 1.8 pct; NSE ends 2.04 pct lower
* Rate sensitive shares slump; banks plunge
* Bond yields hit more than 3-week high
* Titan gains after resumption of gold imports
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, September 23 India's NSE index fell more
than 2 percent on Monday, marking its second consecutive session
of declines, due to continued selling in rate-sensitive shares,
especially banks such as State Bank of India, after a surprise
rate hike by the central bank on Friday.
The NSE index or Nifty has fallen nearly 4 percent
over the last two sessions, while NSE's bank index has slumped
more than 8 percent in the same period after central bank
Governor Raghuram Rajan shocked markets in his maiden policy
review on Friday by raising interest rates.
Expectations are that Rajan could raise policy rates again
as he seems willing to risk prolonging what is already the
lowest economic growth in years in order to quash persistent
inflation.
Analysts say while the trend remains down for the short
term, policy announcements and foreign flows should be watched
next. Foreign institutional investors have so far bought around
123 billion rupees worth of Indian shares over the previous 12
sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows.
"Correction is getting amplified due to over-owned banking
stocks. I think the market would now focus on pending reforms
both by the RBI and the government," said Deven Choksey,
Managing Director at K R Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index fell 2.04 percent, or 122.35 points,
to end at 5,889.75, marking its lowest close in nearly a week.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.79 percent, or
362.75 points, to end at 19,900.96.
The NSE banking index slumped 4.5 percent, adding
to its fall of 4.1 percent on Friday. Analysts tracking the
sector say RBI's action is likely to hit the shares further as
the central bank has chosen inflation over growth.
Indian federal bond yields rose to a more than three-week
high on Monday, leading traders to worry about potential losses
on banks' bond portfolios.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.5 percent while State Bank
of India Ltd slumped 5.3 percent.
In non-banking finance companies, Housing Development
Finance Company Ltd fell 4.2 percent while IDFC Ltd
ended 5.8 percent lower.
Stock prices of other companies that stand to lose in a
high-interest rate environment also took a hit.
Among auto companies, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
slumped 4.5 percent while Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.3
percent.
Real estate developer DLF Ltd plunged 6.5 percent
while Unitech Ltd ended 4.6 percent lower.
India's top consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd
fell 1.3 percent, adding to Friday's 3.92 percent slump
on worries that its sales volume growth may decelerate for the
July-September quarter, several dealers said.
Among stocks that gained, Titan Company Ltd gained
3.9 percent as India will start buying gold again after a
two-month gap after the government and banks agreed how new
rules on imports should work, dealers said.
