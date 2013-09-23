* BSE index falls 1.8 pct; NSE ends 2.04 pct lower * Rate sensitive shares slump; banks plunge * Bond yields hit more than 3-week high * Titan gains after resumption of gold imports By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, September 23 India's NSE index fell more than 2 percent on Monday, marking its second consecutive session of declines, due to continued selling in rate-sensitive shares, especially banks such as State Bank of India, after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday. The NSE index or Nifty has fallen nearly 4 percent over the last two sessions, while NSE's bank index has slumped more than 8 percent in the same period after central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan shocked markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates. Expectations are that Rajan could raise policy rates again as he seems willing to risk prolonging what is already the lowest economic growth in years in order to quash persistent inflation. Analysts say while the trend remains down for the short term, policy announcements and foreign flows should be watched next. Foreign institutional investors have so far bought around 123 billion rupees worth of Indian shares over the previous 12 sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows. "Correction is getting amplified due to over-owned banking stocks. I think the market would now focus on pending reforms both by the RBI and the government," said Deven Choksey, Managing Director at K R Choksey Securities. The broader NSE index fell 2.04 percent, or 122.35 points, to end at 5,889.75, marking its lowest close in nearly a week. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.79 percent, or 362.75 points, to end at 19,900.96. The NSE banking index slumped 4.5 percent, adding to its fall of 4.1 percent on Friday. Analysts tracking the sector say RBI's action is likely to hit the shares further as the central bank has chosen inflation over growth. Indian federal bond yields rose to a more than three-week high on Monday, leading traders to worry about potential losses on banks' bond portfolios. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.5 percent while State Bank of India Ltd slumped 5.3 percent. In non-banking finance companies, Housing Development Finance Company Ltd fell 4.2 percent while IDFC Ltd ended 5.8 percent lower. Stock prices of other companies that stand to lose in a high-interest rate environment also took a hit. Among auto companies, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slumped 4.5 percent while Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.3 percent. Real estate developer DLF Ltd plunged 6.5 percent while Unitech Ltd ended 4.6 percent lower. India's top consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 1.3 percent, adding to Friday's 3.92 percent slump on worries that its sales volume growth may decelerate for the July-September quarter, several dealers said. Among stocks that gained, Titan Company Ltd gained 3.9 percent as India will start buying gold again after a two-month gap after the government and banks agreed how new rules on imports should work, dealers said. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro edges up on Merkel victory, PMIs * Brent stays above $109 on upbeat China PMI survey * Shares, Bunds creep up after Merkel election win * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)