By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian shares ended with mild
gains on Tuesday after earlier rising nearly 1 percent,
reversing a two-day losing streak, on value buying in beaten
down rate-sensitive shares, while the NSE index found support
around its 200-day moving average.
However, dealers said selling by foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) in Indian stocks on Monday, weighed on shares
at higher levels.
FIIs sold Indian shares worth of 805.7 million rupees on
Monday, snapping their five-day buying streak. They had bought
around 127 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) worth of Indian shares
over the previous 12 sessions till Friday, regulatory data
showed.
Despite Tuesday's gains, the overall trend remained weak due
to lack of positive triggers in the near term, while the expiry
of equity derivatives contracts on Thursday was expected to
increase the volatility, dealers added.
"Markets may remain jittery and nervous in the short term as
domestic data points remain weak, while election will take
prominence over reforms," said Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at
Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index edged up 0.1 percent, or
19.25 points, to end at 19,920.21.
The broader NSE index inched up 0.05 percent, or
2.70 points, to end at 5,892.45, after earlier taking support
around its 200-day moving average at 5,841.
Among lenders, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
rose 1.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd
gained 0.2 percent.
In auto shares, Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.7 percent,
while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd advanced 0.7 percent.
Tata Motors Ltd rose 1 percent, while Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd gained 1.2 percent.
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, which has been grounded
for almost a year for want of cash, surged 9.7 percent after
Chairman Vijay Mallya said on Tuesday it was in talks with a
foreign investor for a potential stake sale.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 1.5 percent
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a key drug
for the company, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
fell 0.3 percent as former's drug was seen negative for
its unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender,
also fell 0.6 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded
its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating to
'negative' from 'stable'.
(Editing by Anand Basu)