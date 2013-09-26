* BSE index gains 0.19 pct; NSE ends 0.14 pct higher
* NSE index takes support around 200-DMA for a third day
* Sun Pharma at record high; hopes of higher sales in key
drug
* Wipro gains a day ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept. 26 Indian shares edged higher amid
volatility caused due to the expiry of the September equity
derivative contracts on Thursday, led by Sun Pharma, which rose
to an all-time high on hopes of higher sales of a key cancer
drug.
Financial shares gained after the central bank said on
Wednesday it would take action, including conducting open market
operations, to ensure adequate liquidity is available in the
banking system and acknowledged liquidity conditions had been
tightening.
Traders say the markets may at best consolidate around the
current levels as earnings reports, which are not expected to
spring any positive surprises, would be in focus during October
while the general elections would become the main focus in
November.
"Focus would be on earnings but only very few players are
going to report profit growth, so expect the market to remain
dull and sideways for now" said Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice
president of HDFC Securities,
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.19 percent, or 37.61
points, to end at 19,893.85.
The broader NSE index rose 0.14 percent, or 8.40
points, to end at 5,882.25, taking support around its 200-day
moving average for the third consecutive day.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended up 2.2
percent after touching an all-time high of 587 rupees on
expectations of higher sales of its key cancer drug, Doxil,
after innovator Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Johnson &
Johnson (J&J), said the drug will likely be in short
supply in the coming weeks.
The expected shortage in supply is due to an interruption
from the company's supplier, Ben Venue Laboratories Inc, J&J
said.
Financial shares that benefited from RBI's assurance on
liquidity included ICICI Bank Ltd which rose 1.2
percent. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gained
1.7 percent on value buying after recent losses.
Shares in Gillette India Ltd surged 10.5 percent
after India's market regulator allowed the company to
re-classify one of its promoters as a public shareholder in
order to become compliant with India's minimum public
shareholding rules.
Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd gained
0.6 percent ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index effective
Friday.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.5 percent a day
ahead of its exclusion from the NSE index.
JSW Steel Ltd fell 1.7 percent after BNP Paribas
downgraded the stock to "reduce" from "hold", citing expensive
valuation after recent outperformance due to a delay in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus in September.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar rises vs yen, U.S. budget battle limits gains
* Oil rises on bargain hunting despite easing risk premium
* Japan shares rally, U.S. budget fuels caution
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)