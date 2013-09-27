* BSE index falls 0.84 pct; NSE ends 0.83 pct lower * Easy policy by central banks risks new crises - RBI chief * India banks' non-performing loans to peak later than expected: Fitch * BPCL, Videocon surge on new oil find by Brazil partner By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Friday with the NSE index closing below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly three weeks as banks declined after central bank chief's comments on inflation being still high. Central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan also said on Thursday central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their loose policy in place for too long. Investors were cautious ahead of the June quarter current account deficit numbers due on Monday. India's current account deficit is expected to rise from the previous three-month period before easing due to a sharp fall in gold imports and improving exports. Analysts said the market was precariously poised with its attention divided between weak macro data points and Infosys Ltd's results, due on Oct. 11. "Markets will remain lacklustre in the absence of positive triggers and I am bracing for the earnings season, but with a negative bias," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director of Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.84 percent, or 166.58 points, to end at 19,727.27, also falling 2.6 percent for the week, marking its first weekly fall in five. The broader NSE index declined 0.83 percent, or 49.05 points, to end at 5,833.20, also falling 3 percent for the week, closing below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 6. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.4 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 2 percent. Also, ratings agency Fitch said non-performing loans at Indian banks are expected to peak as late as March 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of the middle of current fiscal year that started in April. Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd fell 2.1 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd ended 1.6 percent lower. In non-banking lenders, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell 1.1 percent while LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended 2.9 percent lower. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower on profit-taking after hitting an all-time high of 2,474.40 rupees on Thursday. Among the gainers, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd surged 6.3 percent and Videocon Industries rose 5.4 percent after their partner Petrobras determined that a well off Brazil's northeastern coast likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.5 percent after earlier touching an all-time high of 597.50 rupees on expectations of higher sales of its key cancer drug. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar struggles vs yen, sterling up on Carney's remarks * Oil falls below $109 as Middle East tension eases * U.S. fiscal risks hit dollar, cap share gains * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)