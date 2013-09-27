* BSE index falls 0.84 pct; NSE ends 0.83 pct lower
* Easy policy by central banks risks new crises - RBI chief
* India banks' non-performing loans to peak later than
expected: Fitch
* BPCL, Videocon surge on new oil find by Brazil partner
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares fell about 1
percent on Friday with the NSE index closing below its 200-day
moving average for the first time in nearly three weeks as banks
declined after central bank chief's comments on inflation being
still high.
Central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan also said on Thursday
central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their loose
policy in place for too long.
Investors were cautious ahead of the June quarter current
account deficit numbers due on Monday. India's current account
deficit is expected to rise from the previous three-month period
before easing due to a sharp fall in gold imports and improving
exports.
Analysts said the market was precariously poised with its
attention divided between weak macro data points and Infosys
Ltd's results, due on Oct. 11.
"Markets will remain lacklustre in the absence of positive
triggers and I am bracing for the earnings season, but with a
negative bias," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director of
Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.84 percent, or
166.58 points, to end at 19,727.27, also falling 2.6 percent for
the week, marking its first weekly fall in five.
The broader NSE index declined 0.83 percent, or
49.05 points, to end at 5,833.20, also falling 3 percent for the
week, closing below its 200-day moving average for the first
time since Sept. 6.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.4 percent, while HDFC Bank
Ltd lost 2 percent.
Also, ratings agency Fitch said non-performing loans at
Indian banks are expected to peak as late as March 2016,
compared with its earlier estimate of the middle of current
fiscal year that started in April.
Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd
fell 2.1 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd ended 1.6
percent lower.
In non-banking lenders, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
fell 1.1 percent while LIC Housing Finance Ltd
ended 2.9 percent lower.
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended 1.8 percent
lower on profit-taking after hitting an all-time high of
2,474.40 rupees on Thursday.
Among the gainers, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
surged 6.3 percent and Videocon Industries rose 5.4
percent after their partner Petrobras determined that a well off
Brazil's northeastern coast likely holds more than a billion
barrels of oil.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.5
percent after earlier touching an all-time high of 597.50 rupees
on expectations of higher sales of its key cancer drug.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar struggles vs yen, sterling up on Carney's remarks
* Oil falls below $109 as Middle East tension eases
* U.S. fiscal risks hit dollar, cap share gains
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)