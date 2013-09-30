* BSE index falls 1.76 pct; NSE ends 1.68 pct lower
* Indian shares mark first monthly gain since May
* BSE index marks biggest monthly gain Nov 2012
* September marks first month of net inflows since May
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's benchmark BSE index
slumped nearly 2 percent on Monday as blue chips were hit by
worries about the economy after the central bank raised interest
rates earlier this month, while concerns about a likely U.S.
government shutdown also weighed.
The rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India on Sept. 20 cut
short what had been a rally in domestic shares, although the BSE
index still managed to gain 4.1 percent in September, its
biggest monthly advance since November 2012.
Analysts say the RBI could raise interest rates again to
curb inflation even as the Indian economy is growing at its
slowest in a decade.
Also, U.S. lawmakers hardened their positions over the
weekend, making passage of a stop-gap spending bill for the new
fiscal year by midnight on Monday less likely. Government
agencies and programmes deemed non-essential will begin closing
their doors for the first time in 17 years in the United States.
"Amid global jitters, cement, steel and many other prices
have gone up in India so chances of a further hike in rates are
more than status quo," said G. Chokkalingam, managing director
and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
The benchmark BSE index slumped 1.76 percent, or
347.50 points, to end at 19,379.77. The broader NSE index
fell 1.68 percent, or 97.90 points, to end at 5,735.30.
Both indexes gained in September. The NSE index rose 4.8
percent for the month, helped by foreign buying of more than $2
billion in Indian shares in September, the first net monthly
inflows since May, regulatory data showed.
The inflows came after a tough few months in which shares
slumped, tracking the rupee that plumbed record lows.
Despite the monthly gains, the BSE index fell 1.8 percent
for the July-September quarter.
Banking stocks fell on worries about higher non-performing
loans and the possibility of the RBI raising rates one more time
with its focus on inflation, dealers said.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.3 percent, while HDFC Bank
Ltd ended 2.6 percent lower.
Shares in steel companies fell on concerns that a
lower-than-expected reading of China's PMI by HSBC may weigh on
short-term prospects, dealers said.
Tata Steel Ltd slumped 5.5 percent, Steel
Authority of India Ltd fell 2.4 percent, while JSW
Steel Ltd ended 0.5 percent lower.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) fell 5
percent, the maximum daily lower limit, after index provider
MSCI excluded the Indian exchange operator from its small cap
indices.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 5.6 percent after
Crisil downgraded its rating on the company's debt programmes
and long-term bank facilities to "A+/Negative" from "CRISIL
AA-/Negative".
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 1.3
percent, while GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
gained 2.5 percent after both were included in the National
Stock Exchange's derivatives market.
Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 2.2 percent after UBS
upgraded the shares to "buy" from "sell" and raised its target
price to 1,650 rupees from 920 rupees, citing potential earnings
upside and cheap valuations.
