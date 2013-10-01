* BSE index gains 0.71 pct; NSE ends 0.78 pct higher * Tata Communications surges on potential takeover of unit Neotel * Financial Tech up on short-covering ahead of derivatives exclusion * Hindustan Unilever falls after parent warns on emerging markets slowdown By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday as lenders recovered from recent steep falls after the central bank's move to purchase bonds eased concerns about the value of the sector's debt holdings. The markets were also buoyed by a top government official's statement that India will finance its current account deficit fully in the fiscal year ending March without drawing down on its reserves, and will also contain the fiscal deficit at 4.8 percent of GDP. Gains also tracked a rise in global shares as investors tended to view the U.S. shutdown as temporary, and also as something that may further delay the Federal Reserve's plans to start closing downs its monetary stimulus. However, outlook remains cautious for October as traders approach what is expected to be a weak earnings season with Infosys Ltd's results due on Oct. 11, while the central bank is widely seen raising rates one more time in the near term. "Market may remain sideways for sometime but it will correct further post earnings season as earnings would witness only single-digit growth for the goneby quarter with the second half being particularly bad," said Deven Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.71 percent, or 137.38 points, to end at 19,517.15. The broader NSE index advanced 0.78 percent, or 44.75 points, to end at 5,780.05. Banking stocks rose after the central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7, sparking gains in bonds. Lenders are the biggest holders of government bonds and the Reserve Bank of India's rate hike last month had raised concerns about the holdings. ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd gained 3.1 percent each. Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd rose 1.8 percent, while Bank of India Ltd ended 5.3 percent higher. Tata Communications Ltd surged 7.3 percent after South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy Tata's unlisted local unit, Neotel, in a potential $590 million deal. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 1.6 percent on higher-than-expected sales in September. TVS Motor Company Ltd surged 9 percent after the company said its sales in September rose 16 percent to 197,409 units. Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gained 2.3 percent on short-covering in the futures market ahead of its exclusion from the equity derivatives segment. However among stocks that fell, Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 1.3 percent after its parent company Unilever warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter. Apollo Tyres Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower after falling as much as 8.9 percent on worries about possible high debt after Cooper Tire and Rubber Co shareholders approved the U.S. company's $2.5 billion sale to the Indian firm. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar slides as U.S. government shutdown takes toll * Brent slips below $108 as U.S. govt begins shutdown * Most investors keep cool about U.S. shut down Ÿ * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)