By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian shares rose nearly 1
percent on Tuesday as lenders recovered from recent steep falls
after the central bank's move to purchase bonds eased concerns
about the value of the sector's debt holdings.
The markets were also buoyed by a top government official's
statement that India will finance its current account deficit
fully in the fiscal year ending March without drawing down on
its reserves, and will also contain the fiscal deficit at 4.8
percent of GDP.
Gains also tracked a rise in global shares as investors
tended to view the U.S. shutdown as temporary, and also as
something that may further delay the Federal Reserve's plans to
start closing downs its monetary stimulus.
However, outlook remains cautious for October as traders
approach what is expected to be a weak earnings season with
Infosys Ltd's results due on Oct. 11, while the
central bank is widely seen raising rates one more time in the
near term.
"Market may remain sideways for sometime but it will correct
further post earnings season as earnings would witness only
single-digit growth for the goneby quarter with the second half
being particularly bad," said Deven Choksey, managing director,
K R Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.71 percent, or
137.38 points, to end at 19,517.15.
The broader NSE index advanced 0.78 percent, or
44.75 points, to end at 5,780.05.
Banking stocks rose after the central bank said it would buy
up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on
Oct. 7, sparking gains in bonds.
Lenders are the biggest holders of government bonds and the
Reserve Bank of India's rate hike last month had raised concerns
about the holdings.
ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd gained
3.1 percent each.
Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd
rose 1.8 percent, while Bank of India Ltd ended 5.3
percent higher.
Tata Communications Ltd surged 7.3 percent after
South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Monday it was in
exclusive talks to buy Tata's unlisted local unit, Neotel, in a
potential $590 million deal.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 1.6 percent on
higher-than-expected sales in September.
TVS Motor Company Ltd surged 9 percent after the
company said its sales in September rose 16 percent to 197,409
units.
Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gained 2.3
percent on short-covering in the futures market ahead of its
exclusion from the equity derivatives segment.
However among stocks that fell, Hindustan Unilever Ltd
fell 1.3 percent after its parent company Unilever
warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets
accelerated in the third quarter.
Apollo Tyres Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower after
falling as much as 8.9 percent on worries about possible high
debt after Cooper Tire and Rubber Co shareholders
approved the U.S. company's $2.5 billion sale to the Indian
firm.
