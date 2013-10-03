* BSE index gains 1.97 pct; NSE ends 2.24 pct higher * Indian IT shares gain; brokers cite rising demand * NSE index futures spike after 'freak trade' - traders * HSBC upgrades Tata Communications, cites potential takeover of unit By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's NSE index rose more than 2 percent on Thursday to its highest close in nearly two weeks as software services exporters gained on bets for an improving business outlook in key markets, while banks surged on potential gains from falling bond yields. Indian shares also tracked gains in regional peers, partly boosted by an upbeat survey on China's huge services sector. Earlier in the day, the broader NSE index got a temporary boost after its October futures contract spiked as much as 2.87 percent in what multiple traders described as a "freak", or erroneous, trade. Investors are now gearing up for the September-quarter earnings season with Infosys reporting its results on Oct. 11. "Management commentary and signs of green shoots in the earnings season would be more important than the actual earnings, which are more or less expected to be a whitewash this time," said Phani Sekhar, fund manager of portfolio management services at Angel Broking. The broader NSE index rose 2.24 percent, or 129.65 points, to 5,909.70, closing above the psychologically important 5,900 level and rising for a second day. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. The benchmark BSE index advanced 1.97 percent, or 384.92 points, to 19,902.07. Shares in software exporters gained after brokers said the sector was facing rising demand from the United States and Europe. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.9 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 3.6 percent and Wipro Ltd advanced 2.8 percent. Banking stocks continued to track gains in bonds after the central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. Lenders are the biggest holders of government bonds and the Reserve Bank of India's rate hike last month had raised concerns about the holdings. Axis Bank Ltd surged 5.8 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd gained 4 percent. Among state-owned banks, State bank of India Ltd rose 1 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd gained 5.3 percent. Among midcap banks, Yes Bank Ltd surged 5.3 percent. Bajaj Auto Ltd surged 4.9 percent after its sales for September came higher than expectations, dealers said. Tata Communications Ltd rose 4.2 percent after HSBC upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 233 rupees from 180 rupees, citing a potential takeover of unit Neotel. However, among stocks that fell, Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 1.5 percent, adding to Tuesday's 1.3 percent decline after the parent company Unilever warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro firmer near eight-month high against dollar * Oil slips towards $109 on U.S. shutdown * U.S. deadlock drags dollar, stocks put up a fight * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)