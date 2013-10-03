* BSE index gains 1.97 pct; NSE ends 2.24 pct higher
* Indian IT shares gain; brokers cite rising demand
* NSE index futures spike after 'freak trade' - traders
* HSBC upgrades Tata Communications, cites potential
takeover of unit
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's NSE index rose more than 2
percent on Thursday to its highest close in nearly two weeks as
software services exporters gained on bets for an improving
business outlook in key markets, while banks surged on potential
gains from falling bond yields.
Indian shares also tracked gains in regional peers, partly
boosted by an upbeat survey on China's huge services sector.
Earlier in the day, the broader NSE index got a temporary
boost after its October futures contract spiked as much as 2.87
percent in what multiple traders described as a "freak", or
erroneous, trade.
Investors are now gearing up for the September-quarter
earnings season with Infosys reporting its results on
Oct. 11.
"Management commentary and signs of green shoots in the
earnings season would be more important than the actual
earnings, which are more or less expected to be a whitewash this
time," said Phani Sekhar, fund manager of portfolio management
services at Angel Broking.
The broader NSE index rose 2.24 percent, or 129.65
points, to 5,909.70, closing above the psychologically important
5,900 level and rising for a second day. Markets were closed on
Wednesday for a national holiday.
The benchmark BSE index advanced 1.97 percent, or
384.92 points, to 19,902.07.
Shares in software exporters gained after brokers said the
sector was facing rising demand from the United States and
Europe.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.9 percent,
while Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 3.6 percent and Wipro
Ltd advanced 2.8 percent.
Banking stocks continued to track gains in bonds after the
central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds
via open market operations on Oct. 7.
Lenders are the biggest holders of government bonds and the
Reserve Bank of India's rate hike last month had raised concerns
about the holdings.
Axis Bank Ltd surged 5.8 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd
gained 4 percent.
Among state-owned banks, State bank of India Ltd
rose 1 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd gained 5.3
percent.
Among midcap banks, Yes Bank Ltd surged 5.3
percent.
Bajaj Auto Ltd surged 4.9 percent after its sales
for September came higher than expectations, dealers said.
Tata Communications Ltd rose 4.2 percent after
HSBC upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and
raised its target price to 233 rupees from 180 rupees, citing a
potential takeover of unit Neotel.
However, among stocks that fell, Hindustan Unilever Ltd
fell 1.5 percent, adding to Tuesday's 1.3 percent
decline after the parent company Unilever
warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in
the third quarter.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)