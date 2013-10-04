* BSE index gains 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.04 pct lower * Indian service firms suffer worst slump in over 4 yrs * Etihad wins cabinet approval for $330 mln Jet stake buy-minister By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 4 Indian shares ended flat on Friday after a HSBC survey showing an index of activity at domestic services companies fell at the fastest pace in more than four years cut short a rally this week that had sent indexes to their highest in nearly two weeks. The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by Markit, slipped last month to its weakest since April 2009, suggesting the slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy still has some way to run, a survey showed on Friday. Traders were also cautious ahead of the September-quarter earnings with Infosys Ltd announcing its results on Oct. 11. They expect weak macro data points including slow growth and inflation to continue to weigh on Indian companies. Also, the U.S. government shutdown and looming debt deadline in the United States kept the dollar pinned at an eight-month low on Friday and drove world shares towards a second week of losses. "The market is discounting most of the positives, but the risks related to earnings and U.S. debt ceiling are not yet factored," said Dipen Shah, head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.07 percent, or 13.88 points, to end at 19,915.95, marking its third consecutive day of gains, also ending 0.95 percent higher for the week. The broader NSE index fell 0.04 percent, or 2.40 points, to end at 5,907.30, while ending 1.3 percent higher for the week. Tata Motors Ltd shares gained 1.2 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 400 rupees from 275, citing an improving global economy. Software services exporters gained on bets for an improving business outlook in key markets. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 0.4 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd ended 2 percent higher. Tata Communications Ltd rose 2.4 percent, gaining for the third day, on a potential takeover of its unit Neotel by South Africa's Vodacom Group. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 3.2 percent, marking its eighth day of gains after a slew of key drug approvals and its inclusion in the National Stock Exchange's derivatives market. Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares ended 0.8 percent lower on profit-taking after earlier rising as much as 7.2 percent, after India's cabinet approved on Thursday a $330 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in the company. Among other stocks that fell, Infosys lost 0.7 percent on caution ahead of its July-September earnings later next week. Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 0.5 percent, marking its third day of declines, after its parent company Unilever warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * US government impasse weighs on dollar * Oil steady near $109 as storm fears limit losses * U.S. tensions keep dollar near 8-mth low,stocks sag * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)