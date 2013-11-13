* BSE index falls 0.43 pct; NSE ends 0.47 pct lower * Bonds gain after cbank's OMO announcement * Tata Global slumps on earnings miss, dilution concerns By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday to their lowest close in over a month as rate-sensitive stocks declined after higher-than-expected retail inflation data raised fears of a third rate hike this year. India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. Uncertainty about the timing of a cut in Federal Reserve stimulus and the fine print of economic reforms in China also hurt sentiment. However, the market may find some support at lower levels due to an oversold state and a recovery in the benchmark bond after central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said the RBI will buy 80 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations. "Rajan's statement may provide some short-term relief, but concerns on inflation and fed tapering still loom large," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.43 percent, or 87.51 points, to end at 20,194.40, at its lowest close since Oct. 8 in a holiday-truncated week. The broader NSE index fell 0.47 percent, or 28.45 points, to end at 5,989.60, to mark its longest losing streak since falling for eight consecutive days from July 24 to Aug. 2, tracking a slump in the rupee. Trading in Indian shares and equity derivatives will remain open on Thursday and it will be closed on Friday, according to a spokeswoman of National Stock Exchange and a BSE statement posted on its web site. Among rate-sensitive stocks HDFC Bank Ltd fell 1.9 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower. Among real estate developers, DLF Ltd fell 1.3 percent, while Unitech Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower. Tata Global Beverages Ltd fell 6.6 percent after its quarterly operating profit lagged some analysts' estimates. The company reported its earnings after market hours on Tuesday. Cipla Ltd fell 2 percent ahead of its July-Sept earnings later in the day. Sesa Sterlite Ltd fell 2.3 percent adding to Tuesday's 3.4 percent fall after India's Supreme Court upheld on Monday a mining ban at top iron ore producing state of Goa. However among stocks that gained, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 1.7 percent after its unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's operating profit beat some analysts' estimates, boosting outlook for the company's results later in the day. Bata India Ltd shares gained 1.5 percent after its parent Bata B N B V bought 608,657 shares of the company at 888.05 rupees per share via a bulk deal on Tuesday, as per the BSE data. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar underpinned by Fed tapering expectations * Oil rises above $106, Libya concern nags * Risk appetite subdued on Fed uncertainty * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.....TWX] Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)