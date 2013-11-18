(Refiles to add name of person for quote in graf 5) * BSE index gains 2.21 pct; NSE ends 2.19 pct higher * UBS cuts India to 'neutral', upgrades China on reforms * ITC gains on unwinding of short positions in Nov futures * Tata Steel gains on July-Sept earnings, China reforms By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to mark their biggest single-day gain in a month, tracking gains in other Asian markets, cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. World shares hit a near six-year high on Monday, boosted by signs of ambitious economic reform in China and after Janet Yellen, expected to be the next Federal Reserve chief, sounded in no rush to scale back stimulus. Traders say liquidity would keep sceptics and economic worries aside for the time being. UBS downgraded India to "neutral" while upgrading China to "overweight", saying Plenum reforms will likely cause China to outperform Asia ex-Japan. Overseas institutional investors are heading towards their third straight month of buying in Indian cash shares, totalling more than $5 billion since August, exchange and regulatory data shows. "Earnings season had been more of good than bad. We are looking to accumulate good stocks at lower levels as liquidity and global sentiment remains good," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money. The benchmark BSE index rose 2.21 percent, or 451.32 points, to end at 20,850.74, marking its biggest single-day gain since Oct. 18. The broader NSE index rose 2.19 percent, or 132.85 points, to end at 6,189, closing within 11 points of psychologically important 6,200 level. Among blue-chip shares, Larsen and Toubro Ltd rose 4.1 percent while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 2.7 percent higher, on improving global risk appetite. Shares in cigarette maker ITC Ltd surged 3.7 percent on unwinding of short positions in its November futures contracts, dealers said. Bank stocks gained with bond yields on watch ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's 80 billion rupees bond purchases later in the day. HDFC Bank Ltd rose 4.1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2.1 percent. Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India rose 2.6 percent while Bank of India surged 7.9 percent. Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 3.1 percent, adding to Thursday's 4.9 percent gain after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home. However, among stocks that fell, Coal India Ltd shares fell 1.4 percent, adding to Thursday's 3.7 percent fall after its September quarter profit fell marginally to 30.52 billion rupees, lagging some analysts expectations. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar, yen fall; China helps growth-linked currencies * Brent slips below $108 on Saudi exports; Iran eyed * China reform plans lift world shares to 6-yr high * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)