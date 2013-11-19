* BSE index gains 0.19 pct; NSE ends 0.23 pct higher * Jet Airways gains; chairman Goyal sells partial stake * Financial Tech surges on unit's deal to sell SMX stake By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to their highest closing levels in nearly two weeks, as a rally in debt markets boosted banks, the biggest holders of bonds, while sentiment remained underpinned by global factors. The prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and signs of ambitious reforms in China have spurred a rally this week in Asian shares. Overseas institutional investors are heading towards their third straight month of buying in Indian cash shares, totalling more than $5 billion since August, regulatory data showed. Traders say with the results season coming to an end, the market will focus on how developments on the global front and state elections will impact foreign fund flows. "The new (incoming) Fed chairperson hinted that quantitative easing may not stop for a while. Along with that China has announced reform plans that are bringing dollars back into Asia," said Shrinivas Viswanath, co-founder of RKSV Securities, referring to testimony from U.S. Fed chairman nominee Janet Yellen last week. "Hopefully, we can convince FIIs that our reform plans, those announced and upcoming, are good reasons to continue investing in India," Viswanath added. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.19 percent, or 40.08 points, to end at 20,890.82, marking its highest close since Nov. 6. The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent, or 14.35 points, to end at 6,203.35, marking its third consecutive session of gains. Banks rose on the back of a rally in debt markets, which benefited from a stronger rupee and the introduction of a new benchmark 10-year bond this week. Banks benefit from higher debt prices given that they are the biggest holders of government bonds. State Bank of India Ltd rose 3.2 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.1 percent higher. Metal shares gained after China unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades on Friday. Jindal Steel And Power Ltd gained 4.2 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd ended 4.4 percent higher. Financial Technologies (India) Ltd rose 2 percent, adding to Monday's 20 percent gains, after the company said its unit will sell its stake in SMX to ICE Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd for $150 million. Jet Airways (India) Ltd gained 2.9 percent after Tail Winds Ltd, a private investment arm owned by the carrier's promoter and chairman Naresh Goyal, sold about 7.9 percent of its 75 percent holding in Jet for around 2.10 billion rupees ($33.6 million) on Monday. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 3.1 percent on widespread market speculation that the company was considering a share buyback, according to traders. However, among stocks that fell, state-run Power Grid Corp of India dropped 1.4 percent on share-supply fears ahead of its sale of shares. The share sale, valued at about $1.2 billion, is likely to open on Dec. 3. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar falls on Fed view, euro up before German ZEW * Brent slips to near $108 ahead of Iran nuclear talks * Investor caution halts share rally, dollar softens * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)