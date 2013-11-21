* BSE index falls 1.97 pct; NSE ends 2.02 pct lower
* NSE index ends below key 6,000 level
* Dabur India gains on attractive valuations-dealers
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 21 India's NSE index fell more than
2 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day percentage
fall in nearly two months, as blue-chip shares slumped for a
second straight day on fears the pace of foreign investor buying
is slowing down.
Waning risk appetite from foreign investors is reviving
concerns about India's vulnerability when the Federal Reserve
begins to taper its monetary stimulus given the country's
dependence on overseas flows to bridge its current account
deficit.
A new reminder came on Wednesday after minutes from the
Fed's October meeting signalled a tapering could start soon,
which along with China's downbeat manufacturing data, hit other
shares in the region.
Foreign investors have pumped a net $6 billion into cash
shares since late August, helping the benchmark BSE index
hit a record high on Nov. 3.
"Volatility would only increase from here onwards as we head
towards derivatives expiry amid weak global cues. We need at
least 6 to 8 billion rupees of FII buying in the cash market
everyday to sustain at these levels," said Vivek Mahajan, head
of research, Aditya Birla Money.
The broader NSE index closed down 2.02 percent, or
123.85 points, at 5,999.05, marking its biggest single-day fall
since Sept. 23 and closing below the key 6,000 level.
The BSE index ended lower 1.97 percent, or 406.08 points, at
20,229.05, marking its lowest close in a week.
Foreign investors bought shares worth 800 million rupees
($12.8 million) on Wednesday, compared with nearly 10 billion
rupees each on Monday and Tuesday. They sold stock futures worth
6.5 billion rupees over the previous two sessions.
Among index stocks with high foreign ownership, ITC Ltd
fell 2.4 percent and Housing Development Finance
Corporation Ltd dropped 3.2 percent.
Among other blue-chip companies, Reliance Industries Ltd
fell 1.7 percent, Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost
2.9 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ended down 1.8 percent.
Infosys Ltd fell 1.7 percent, adding to its 1.2
percent loss on Wednesday after hitting the highest level in
nearly three years on Tuesday.
However, among stocks that gained, Dabur India Ltd
rose 2 percent as dealers cited attractive valuations after
recent underperformance.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)