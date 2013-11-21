* BSE index falls 1.97 pct; NSE ends 2.02 pct lower * NSE index ends below key 6,000 level * Dabur India gains on attractive valuations-dealers By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 21 India's NSE index fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly two months, as blue-chip shares slumped for a second straight day on fears the pace of foreign investor buying is slowing down. Waning risk appetite from foreign investors is reviving concerns about India's vulnerability when the Federal Reserve begins to taper its monetary stimulus given the country's dependence on overseas flows to bridge its current account deficit. A new reminder came on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's October meeting signalled a tapering could start soon, which along with China's downbeat manufacturing data, hit other shares in the region. Foreign investors have pumped a net $6 billion into cash shares since late August, helping the benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Nov. 3. "Volatility would only increase from here onwards as we head towards derivatives expiry amid weak global cues. We need at least 6 to 8 billion rupees of FII buying in the cash market everyday to sustain at these levels," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research, Aditya Birla Money. The broader NSE index closed down 2.02 percent, or 123.85 points, at 5,999.05, marking its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 23 and closing below the key 6,000 level. The BSE index ended lower 1.97 percent, or 406.08 points, at 20,229.05, marking its lowest close in a week. Foreign investors bought shares worth 800 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday, compared with nearly 10 billion rupees each on Monday and Tuesday. They sold stock futures worth 6.5 billion rupees over the previous two sessions. Among index stocks with high foreign ownership, ITC Ltd fell 2.4 percent and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 3.2 percent. Among other blue-chip companies, Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1.7 percent, Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 2.9 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ended down 1.8 percent. Infosys Ltd fell 1.7 percent, adding to its 1.2 percent loss on Wednesday after hitting the highest level in nearly three years on Tuesday. However, among stocks that gained, Dabur India Ltd rose 2 percent as dealers cited attractive valuations after recent underperformance. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar at 4-month high vs yen on Fed minutes * Brent slips below $108 on Fed taper worries, Iran hopes * Asia stocks sag to 1-week low on China, Fed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)