* BSE index gains 1.92 pct; NSE ends 2 pct higher
* Bank shares surge the most in a day in nearly a month
* Axis Bank gains; to be included in benchmark BSE index
* State-run oil companies rally after Iran deal
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 25 India's NSE index rallied 2
percent on Monday as a drop in global crude prices after Iran
clinched a nuclear deal with world powers sparked hopes of
reduced inflationary pressures and a narrower current account
deficit at home.
Bank shares such as ICICI Bank Ltd led the gains
on hopes falling inflation would reduce the chances of continued
rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India, while shares of
state-run oil marketing companies also surged.
Still, some caution is expected to creep in, ahead of the
expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday. India is
also due to post July-September gross domestic product data on
Friday.
Indian shares have fallen for three consecutive weeks, or
ever since the benchmark BSE index hit a record high on
Nov. 3, while recent signs that foreign investors are curbing
their purchases have also help reignite fears about the impact
from any potential Federal Reserve tapering.
"Biggest immediate driver for the market would be the state
election results in December. Iran deal is too early to
understand and was used as more of an excuse to cover short
positions ahead of expiry," said Paras Adenwala, managing
director and principal portfolio manager at Capital Portfolio
Advisors.
The broader NSE index rose 2 percent, or 119.90
points, to end at 6,115.35, closing above the psychologically
important 6,100 level.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.92 percent, or
387.69 points, to end at 20,605.08, marking its biggest
single-day gain since Nov. 18.
The gains came after Brent crude prices dropped as
much as $3 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased.
Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have
slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half, keeping
crude prices high.
Bank shares surged on hopes the central bank will reconsider
monetary tightening after raising the repo rate by a total of 50
basis points over September and October.
The NSE bank index rose 3.8 percent to mark its
biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 29.
ICICI Bank Ltd surged 5.3 percent while HDFC Bank
Ltd rose 2.7 percent.
Also, Axis Bank Ltd rose 3.1 percent after
exchange operator BSE Ltd said it will include the lender in its
benchmark BSE index, starting Dec. 23.
Shares of mid-cap state-owned banks gained as investors
unwound short positions in November futures on hopes of easing
inflation after a steep fall in crude prices.
UCO Bank gained 3.1 percent, Indian Overseas Bank
rose 2.9 percent while IDBI Bank Ltd ended
2.2 percent higher.
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gained as well.
Indian Oil Corp gained 2.6 percent, Bharat Petroleum
Corp rose 4.4 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp
surged 5.7 percent.
Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. drug maker
Pfizer Inc, surged 11.74 percent, while Wyeth Ltd
jumped 13.9, after their boards approved a merger on
Saturday.
Pfizer and Wyeth also said they would pay interim dividends
of 360 rupees and 145 rupees per share respectively.
However, among decliners, Infosys Ltd eased 0.7
percent on profit-taking after making near 3-year high last
week.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)