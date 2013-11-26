* BSE index falls 0.87 pct; NSE ends 0.92 pct lower
* Indian banks' USD debt slumps on S&P's IDBI downgrade
* Stocks excluded from MSCI India index fall
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 26 Profit-taking in blue-chips such
as ICICI Bank hit Indian shares on Tuesday, reversing some of
the previous session's gains on doubts about how quickly the
Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that
pressure oil prices.
Lenders, who had been among the leading gainers on Monday,
also fell after Standard & Poor's downgraded state-run IDBI Bank
Ltd, sparking worries about more downgrades in the
sector.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of November
derivatives contracts on Thursday and July-September gross
domestic product data on Friday.
"Valuations are not undemanding anymore and therefore I
would be slightly cautious on markets at current levels," said
Dipen Shah, head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak
Securities.
"Upcoming GDP data would re-calibrate estimates but more
importantly one should look out for reforms getting executed at
ground level," he added.
The broader NSE index fell 0.92 percent, or 56.25
points, to end at 6,059.10, after gaining 2 percent on Monday.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.87 percent, or
180.06 points, to end at 20,425.02.
Banks were among the day's leading decliners, with ICICI
Bank Ltd down 2.9 percent after gaining 5.3 percent on
Monday. HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1 percent lower.
IDBI Bank Ltd fell 1.5 percent after S&P downgraded the
lender's rating to below investment grade citing expectations
for weaker asset quality.
IDBI's offshore debt tumbled, with the yield on 2019 bonds
widening 30 basis points.
Shares in other state-run lenders also fell, with their
dollar-denominated bonds tumbling as well. State Bank of India
ended 1.2 percent lower.
State-run oil companies fell on profit taking, with
Hindustan Petroleum Corp ending down 4.7 percent after
surging 5.7 percent on Monday.
Indian Oil Corp fell 2.4 percent while Bharat
Petroleum Corp ended 6.5 percent lower.
Shares that will be excluded from MSCI indices, starting on
Wednesday, also tumbled on the last day when investors could
sell the shares.
Bank of India Ltd fell 5.2 percent while Canara
Bank Ltd ended 5.8 percent lower. Both will be
excluded from MSCI India index after the close
of markets on Tuesday..
Among other MSCI exclusions, Wockhardt Ltd fell
4.3 percent while Unitech Ltd slumped 8 percent.
However, Yes Bank Ltd rose 3.2 percent ahead of
its inclusion in MSCI India index.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)