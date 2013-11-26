* BSE index falls 0.87 pct; NSE ends 0.92 pct lower * Indian banks' USD debt slumps on S&P's IDBI downgrade * Stocks excluded from MSCI India index fall By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 26 Profit-taking in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank hit Indian shares on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's gains on doubts about how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that pressure oil prices. Lenders, who had been among the leading gainers on Monday, also fell after Standard & Poor's downgraded state-run IDBI Bank Ltd, sparking worries about more downgrades in the sector. Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday and July-September gross domestic product data on Friday. "Valuations are not undemanding anymore and therefore I would be slightly cautious on markets at current levels," said Dipen Shah, head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities. "Upcoming GDP data would re-calibrate estimates but more importantly one should look out for reforms getting executed at ground level," he added. The broader NSE index fell 0.92 percent, or 56.25 points, to end at 6,059.10, after gaining 2 percent on Monday. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.87 percent, or 180.06 points, to end at 20,425.02. Banks were among the day's leading decliners, with ICICI Bank Ltd down 2.9 percent after gaining 5.3 percent on Monday. HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1 percent lower. IDBI Bank Ltd fell 1.5 percent after S&P downgraded the lender's rating to below investment grade citing expectations for weaker asset quality. IDBI's offshore debt tumbled, with the yield on 2019 bonds widening 30 basis points. Shares in other state-run lenders also fell, with their dollar-denominated bonds tumbling as well. State Bank of India ended 1.2 percent lower. State-run oil companies fell on profit taking, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp ending down 4.7 percent after surging 5.7 percent on Monday. Indian Oil Corp fell 2.4 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp ended 6.5 percent lower. Shares that will be excluded from MSCI indices, starting on Wednesday, also tumbled on the last day when investors could sell the shares. Bank of India Ltd fell 5.2 percent while Canara Bank Ltd ended 5.8 percent lower. Both will be excluded from MSCI India index after the close of markets on Tuesday.. Among other MSCI exclusions, Wockhardt Ltd fell 4.3 percent while Unitech Ltd slumped 8 percent. However, Yes Bank Ltd rose 3.2 percent ahead of its inclusion in MSCI India index. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar weakens, pushes euro towards recent peaks * Oil holds near $111, timing of Iran exports unclear * Asia stocks rise for 3rd day, oil prices stabilise * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Sunil Nair)