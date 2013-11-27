* BSE index falls 0.02 pct; NSE ends 0.03 pct lower
* GDP and fiscal deficit data due on Friday
* Indian sugar firms' shares surge on hopes of govt aid
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian shares edged down on
Wednesday as software services exporters such as Infosys were
hit by a strengthening rupee, while broader sentiment remained
weak due to recent selling by foreign investors.
Foreign funds were sellers of 3.39 billion rupees ($54.27
million) in domestic cash shares and 7.80 billion rupees in
equity derivatives on Tuesday, exchange data shows. FIIs have
pumped a net $6 billion into cash shares since late August,
helping the benchmark BSE index hit a record high on
Nov. 3.
Waning risk appetite from foreign investors is reviving
concerns about India's vulnerability when the Federal Reserve
begins to taper its monetary stimulus given the country's
dependence on overseas flows to bridge its current account
deficit.
Caution continues to prevail ahead of the expiry of November
derivatives contracts on Thursday and gross domestic product and
fiscal deficit data on Friday.
"Market is no mood to react on data. It's more a question of
liquidity. Election results might swing the mood for a bit but
liquidity would be key to watch for long term," said Phani
Sekhar, fund manager at Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.02 percent, or 4.76 points,
to end at 20,420.26, marking its second consecutive day of
losses.
The broader NSE index fell 0.03 percent, or 2
points, to end at 6,057.10.
Software service exporter shares fell after the rupee
strengthened to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar tracking
gains in a euro currency that gained after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives reached a deal with
Social Democrats on forming a grand coalition.
Infosys Ltd fell 0.7 percent, Wipro Ltd
lost 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
also ended 0.4 percent lower.
Some bank shares also fell on profit-taking. State Bank of
India ended 1.2 percent lower, while Yes Bank Ltd
ended 1.7 percent down.
Among other decliners, Wockhardt Ltd slumped 8.3
percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an
"import alert", effectively a ban, on a domestic plant operated
by the Indian generic drug maker.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended 0.2 percent lower
after the company said it will recall 1,492 vehicles.
State-run Power Grid Corp of India's fell 2.2
percent on stock supply concerns ahead of the sale of its shares
valued at about $1.2 billion likely to open on Dec. 3.
However, among gainers, some sugar companies surged after
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh set up a committee on Tuesday
under the chairmanship of agriculture minister to look into how
to give help to struggling sugar mills.
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rose 1.8 percent, while Shree
Renuka Sugars Ltd ended 1.2 percent higher.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)