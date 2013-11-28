(Corrects first bullet point to say NSE ended up 0.57 pct, not 9.57 pct) * BSE index gains 0.56 pct; NSE ends 0.57 pct higher * July-Sept GDP seen picking up slightly to 4.6 pct y/y * Bets increasing for a rally in Apollo Tyres By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian shares rose on Thursday, recovering from two sessions of falls as Power Grid Corp and other blue chips recouped recent losses, while Dr. Reddy's gained after a rival received an import ban on a key competing drug from U.S. regulators. Traders said the expiry of monthly derivatives at the end of the session sparked less volatility than usual, with broader sentiment also helping as global shares rose towards six-year highs after a raft of positive U.S. economic data. Still, a stronger-than-expected U.S. economy could hurt Indian shares if it spurts the Federal Reserve to start tapering its monetary stimulus, creating some caution in the weeks ahead. More immediately, traders are looking for India's economic growth data on Friday, which is expected to have picked up 4.6 percent in the July-September period from 4.4 percent in the previous three months. "Despite whatever comes at global level, election results are most critical thing for the market at this point. Nifty may breakout if they indicate a stable government," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director of Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.56 percent, or 114.65 points, to end at 20,534.91, rebounding from two consecutive day of falls. The broader NSE index rose 0.57 percent, or 34.75 points, to end at 6,091.85, about 8 points short of a psychologically important 6,100 level. State-run Power Grid Corp of India Ltd ended up 2.8 percent after being among the leading losers on Wednesday ahead of a share sale that is part of the government's disinvestment programme. Among other blue chip shares, Infosys Ltd rose 1.1 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd ended 1.8 percent higher, recovering from falls on Wednesday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares gained 1.2 percent on hopes of increased market share of a key anti-hypertension generic drug after a second plant operated by its competitor Wockhardt Ltd was hit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "import alert". IDFC Ltd, a contender for a banking licence by India's central bank, gained 1.4 percent after salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons withdrew its application for an Indian banking licence. Tata's withdrawal could increase chances of IDFC obtaining a banking license, traders said. Apollo Tyres Ltd rose 4.5 percent as some investors were buying call options of December series at 90 rupees on hopes its takeover bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will fail, multiple traders said. Shares of sugar companies rebounded after Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government could give financial aid to sugar mills to help them pay farmers higher prices for cane, as surplus production pusheed retail prices ever lower. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rose 4.2 percent after earlier falling a percent, while Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd gained 1.7 percent and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd ended higher 1.2 percent. Among stocks that fell, Nestle India Ltd lost 3.8 percent after the company in a statement to exchanges denied any plans by its parent to increase stake the Indian unit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Rallying stocks hurt yen, euro awaits German inflation * Brent above $111; supply worries offset higher US stocks * Stronger U.S. data spurs world shares, yen falls * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)