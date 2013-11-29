* BSE index gains 1.25 pct; NSE ends 1.38 pct higher * Indian shares mark biggest weekly gain since Oct 11 * Jubilant Life surges after approval for key drug * India's small stocks outperform index; analysts wary By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian shares rose nearly 1.5 percent on Friday as hopes that domestic institutional investors would turn buyers sparked a rally in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank, allowing indexes to post their best weekly gain in nearly two months. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees ($52.88 million) on Thursday, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data. A return of domestic investors - who have sold heavily this year - would potentially provide a new boost to markets given signs of waning buying appetite from foreign investors. Strong buying by foreign investors spurred the benchmark BSE index to a record high on Nov. 3, but shares have steadily lost ground since then, with the index falling 1.8 percent for the month. Traders said hopes that state elections results on Dec. 8 would yield a clear winner are also boosting shares. "It looks like street expects a year-end rally. However, there would be a caution ahead of GDP number and state election results in the first week of this month," said Dipak Acharya, fund manager of equities at Baroda Pioneer AMC. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.25 percent, or 257.02 points, to end at 20,791.93, rising 2.8 percent for the week. The broader NSE index rose 1.38 percent, or 84.25 points, to end at 6,176.10, also gaining 3 percent for the week but ending 1.95 percent lower for the month. Both indexes posted their biggest weekly loss since the week ended on Oct. 11. Among blue-chip shares, Sesa Sterlite Ltd rose 4.6 percent while Cipla Ltd 3 percent. In bank stocks, ICICI Bank ltd ended 2.9 percent higher while State Bank of India Ltd rose 3.2 percent. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd surged 9.4 percent after the company said it got approval from U.S. drug regulators for a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's Seroquel drug, used for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rose 9 percent while Jaypee Infratech Ltd rose 6.7 percent on speculation that the group's debt and working capital position is getting better, dealers said. Contrary to falls in the main indices, small and mid-cap stocks rose for a third month in November as analysts say the beaten down sectors played catch up to larger rivals. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fell 1.4 percent ahead of its monthly sales data next week. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro hits 5-year high versus yen before inflation data * Brent holds near $111, set for biggest gain since Aug * World shares near 6-yr high, euro firm * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)