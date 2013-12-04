* BSE index falls 0.7 pct; NSE ends 0.66 pct lower * Auto shares fall on lower-than-expected Nov sales By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 4 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as investors locked in profits in shares of blue chip companies such as ICICI Bank ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data and results of state elections due later in the week. India's capital Delhi held local elections on Wednesday as part of a slew of state polls this month. Results will be declared on Sunday and investors will watch them for clues on how the world's biggest democracy is likely to vote in the general elections due by May next year. Signs the country could be divided in elections could disrupt a rally that has seen shares gain nearly 20 percent since late August. Meanwhile, investors are also growing worried the Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, hurting foreign flows into emerging markets such as India. Fears of the withdrawal of this easy money roiled Indian markets during the summer, sending the rupee to a record low. "As we enter the last month of 2013, we expect the market to respond to the outcome of state elections and comments from the Fed officials regarding the timing of the QE3 withdrawal," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent, or 146.21 points, to end at 20,708.71, marking its lowest close in nearly a week. The broader NSE index fell 0.66 percent, or 40.90 points, to end at 6,160.95, closing below the psychologically important 6,200 level. Among blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.8 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended down 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, ITC Ltd fell 2 percent while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 1.2 percent lower. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 1.4 percent on continued pessimism after its sales in November fell by 10.7 percent and as the dollar rose against the yen. Bajaj Auto Ltd declined 1.1 percent after the company said its November sales fell 17 percent. Rival Eicher Motors Ltd ended 4.1 percent lower on profit taking after marking an all-time high of 5,340 rupees on Tuesday. Among the stocks that gained, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd rose 5 percent while miner Ashapura Minechem Ltd rallied 5.3 percent after large institutional investors bought stakes via block deals on Tuesday. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar gains, Aussie at low, euro pegged back by PMI * Brent steady above $112 * Asian shares slide as investors take profits * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)