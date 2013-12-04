* BSE index falls 0.7 pct; NSE ends 0.66 pct lower
* Auto shares fall on lower-than-expected Nov sales
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 4 Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Wednesday as investors locked in profits
in shares of blue chip companies such as ICICI Bank ahead of
U.S. monthly jobs data and results of state elections due later
in the week.
India's capital Delhi held local elections on Wednesday as
part of a slew of state polls this month. Results will be
declared on Sunday and investors will watch them for clues on
how the world's biggest democracy is likely to vote in the
general elections due by May next year.
Signs the country could be divided in elections could
disrupt a rally that has seen shares gain nearly 20 percent
since late August.
Meanwhile, investors are also growing worried the Federal
Reserve will soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, hurting
foreign flows into emerging markets such as India. Fears of the
withdrawal of this easy money roiled Indian markets during the
summer, sending the rupee to a record low.
"As we enter the last month of 2013, we expect the market to
respond to the outcome of state elections and comments from the
Fed officials regarding the timing of the QE3 withdrawal," said
Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent, or 146.21
points, to end at 20,708.71, marking its lowest close in nearly
a week.
The broader NSE index fell 0.66 percent, or 40.90
points, to end at 6,160.95, closing below the psychologically
important 6,200 level.
Among blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.8
percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended down 1.5
percent.
Meanwhile, ITC Ltd fell 2 percent while Hindustan
Unilever Ltd ended 1.2 percent lower.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 1.4 percent on
continued pessimism after its sales in November fell by 10.7
percent and as the dollar rose against the yen.
Bajaj Auto Ltd declined 1.1 percent after the
company said its November sales fell 17 percent.
Rival Eicher Motors Ltd ended 4.1 percent lower on
profit taking after marking an all-time high of 5,340 rupees on
Tuesday.
Among the stocks that gained, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
rose 5 percent while miner Ashapura Minechem Ltd
rallied 5.3 percent after large institutional
investors bought stakes via block deals on Tuesday.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)