* BSE index gains 1.2 pct; NSE ends 1.3 pct higher
* Adani Group stocks surge
* Jubilant shares plunge after FDA warning over U.S. plant
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Thursday to their highest close in a month as stocks
of blue chip companies such as ICICI Bank surged after exit
polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in
state elections held recently.
Confirmation of the exit poll predictions of gains for the
main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when results are
out on Sunday would be seen as bolstering its chances of victory
in general elections due by May, according to analysts.
The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more
business-friendly, and investors say expectations of its wins
could spark additional gains in Indian indices that are already
near record highs.
Still, opinion and exit polls have a patchy track record in
India. Most surveys forecast the wrong outcome in the 2004
general election.
"Exit poll led rise is good but would be sustainable only if
U.S. jobs data leads to a delay in tapering of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus program. At the end of the day, it will be
more about where FII liquidity moves," said Aneesh Srivastava,
chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.2 percent, or 249.10
points, to end at 20,957.81, marking its highest close since
Nov. 5.
The index is not far from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on
Nov. 3.
The broader NSE index rose 1.3 percent, or 80.15
points, to end at 6,241.10, after earlier rising as much as 2.3
percent to hit 6,300.55, not far from a record 6,357.10 hit on
Jan. 8, 2010.
Blue chips rose, with gains led by lenders. ICICI Bank Ltd
surged 6.5 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd rose
4.2 percent.
Among broader financial shares, IDFC Ltd rose 7
percent while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
ended 1.9 percent higher.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Ltd rose 3.7 percent
while Bajaj Auto Ltd ended 0.4 percent higher after
falling in the previous session following declines in November
sales.
Adani Group stocks also rose as the conglomerate is based in
Gujarat state, where the BJP's prime ministerial candidate
Narendra Modi is chief minister.
Because of the location and perceptions of close ties
between Adani and the BJP, shares of the Adani Group can at
times move depending on the perceptions of electoral success for
the party.
Adani Enterprises gained 1.1 percent, while Adani
Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose 3.9 percent
and Adani Power Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 4.5 percent higher
while Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.8 percent.
Among stocks that fell, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
said on Thursday it had received a warning from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration over manufacturing practices at one of
its U.S. facilities, sending its shares the limit-down 10
percent.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro at 5-week highs before ECB, U.S. data
* Brent rises above $112 as oversupply concerns ease
* Shares stabilise after sell-off before ECB
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)