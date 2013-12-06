* BSE index gains 0.18 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct higher
* U.S. jobs data due later in the day
* Foreign buying in shares cross trillion-rupee mark for
2013
* Record Indian share rally masks economic concerns
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian shares rose on Friday to
their highest close in more than a month, extending gains for a
second consecutive session on hopes that state elections results
on Sunday will show strong support for the main opposition party
ahead of general elections next year.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is perceived by
many investors as being more business-friendly, and investors
say a good showing in state elections held since last month
could spark further gains in Indian indexes that are already
near record highs.
Continued foreign investor buying has also supported shares.
Overseas investors were buyers of 11.51 billion rupees ($186.3
million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, taking total
inflows for the year to over 1 trillion rupees, regulatory and
exchange data show.
The uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would
begin to halt the flow of easy money has dominated trading
worldwide for months and the main U.S. jobs indicator -- the
non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT -- may yet tip the
balance again.
The median forecast is for an increase of 180,000 in U.S.
payrolls with the jobless rate steady at 7.2 percent.
"We believe that while our markets will get impacted if the
Fed tapers, but they will not be in a mood to even consider the
news unless it gets the actual assembly (election) results out
of the way," said Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice-president of
HDFC Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.18 percent, or 38.72
points, to end at 20,996.53, its highest close since Nov. 1.
This also marked its second consecutive weekly gain.
The index is not far from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on
Nov. 3.
The broader NSE index rose 0.3 percent, or 18.80
points, to end at 6,259.90, also gaining 1.4 percent for the
week, not far from a record 6,357.10 hit on Jan. 8, 2010.
The share rally is, however, masking an underlying weakness.
The market has been lifted by just a handful of stocks of
exporters reaping the benefits of a slump in the rupee.
Blue chips rose again on Friday. Axis Bank Ltd
rose 3.1 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 0.7
percent higher
Shares of two-wheeler companies gained on optimism about
their earnings outlook. Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 2.2
percent, Bajaj Auto Ltd gained 0.5 percent, while
Eicher Motors Ltd rose 1.5 percent.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd shares rose 2.8
percent after stronger-than-expected demand for its $1.1 billion
share sale.
Sugar companies surged after farm minister Sharad Pawar said
India was looking at providing incentives for production of raw
sugar and also at doubling the mandatory blending of ethanol in
gasoline to 10 percent.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gained 2.6 percent,
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd surged 5.8 percent, while Shree
Renuka Sugars Ltd ended 5 percent higher.
Among stocks that fell, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
shares fell 7.5 percent adding to Thursday's 10 percent fall
after the company said it had received a warning from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration over manufacturing practices at one
of its U.S. facilities.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)