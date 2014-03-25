* BSE index ends flat; NSE closes 0.1 pct higher * Foreign investors remain heavy buyers * Profit-taking seen ahead of key events By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, March 25 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday after hitting their second consecutive record highs in as many sessions as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign institutional investors. Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, buying shares worth 14.65 billion rupees ($240.9 million) on Monday, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.27 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data. However, sharp falls in Reliance Industries Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp following an unexpected request by the Election Commission late on Monday for the government to defer a rise in gas prices, prevented any meaningful upside. Traders are seen locking some profits in the coming days after the BSE index's near 4.4 percent gain in March so far, ahead of eventful next few weeks with the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1, the general elections due to conclude by May, and the expiry of equity derivative contracts on Thursday. "It's normal to see market trading with flattish tone ahead of F&O expiry as traders' focus shifts to rollover and unwinding of positions. But, it would be over soon and we expect that the markets will resume the prevailing uptrend," said Jayant Manglik, president - retail distribution at Religare Securities Limited. The broader NSE index rose 0.1 percent, or 6.25 points, to 6,589.75, while the benchmark BSE index ended flat at 22,055.21. The NSE and the BSE indexes had earlier hit their lifetime highs of 6,595.55 and 22,079.96 respectively, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit on Monday. Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro rose 1.5 percent, while Hero MotoCorp gained 3.3 percent. Also, ICICI Bank Ltd gained 0.8 percent, while ITC Ltd rose 0.6 percent. Arvind Ltd gained 5.7 percent after the retailer said on Monday that a unit had bought a 49 percent stake in Calvin Klein India for an undisclosed amount. Shares of gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Ltd rose 4.1 percent after the country's election commission asked the government to defer a planned hike in gas prices due to start on April 1. Shares of other companies dependant on gas also rose. Tata Power Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd rose 3.6 percent. However, Reliance Industries ended 2.9 percent lower and ONGC lost 0.4 percent as the potential delay in gas price hike was seen hitting their earnings. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls; negative rates could stem firm currency * Brent slips toward $106.50 on soft US, China * Shares on defensive, China stimulus offers comfort * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)