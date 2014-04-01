* BSE index at record 22,485.77; NSE marks life high at 6,732.25 * Foreign investors buy Indian stocks worth about $3.3 bln in March By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 1 Indian shares rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive session as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended a rally after the central bank left interest rates unchanged and said it did not expect policy tightening in the near-term. The Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 75 basis points since September to contain high inflation, but analysts had expected the central bank would keep rates steady ahead of general elections and an uncertain economic growth outlook. India's record-setting share rally has been sparked by heavy foreign buying - reaching a $3.3 billion in March - as analysts cite expectations of a recovery in the domestic economy, and bets that main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, perceived as more business-friendly, will come to power. However, analysts warn momentum could eventually wane, with investors on Tuesday also booking profits in recent outperformers such as banks. Data on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in March as weaker domestic demand dragged on output growth. "We continue to believe that till the election result is clear, index will remain in the sidelines and bulk of the action will be witnessed in mid and small caps," Vinod Nair, Head-Fundamental Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services. Profit booking in banking stocks is only a near-term phenomenon, added Nair. India's BSE index rose as much as 0.44 percent to an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader NSE index gained 0.41 percent to a record high of 6,732.25. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.27 percent higher while the NSE index ended up 0.25 percent. Among blue chip stocks, Larsen & Toubro gained 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services rose 2 percent. Reliance Industries rose 1.3 percent and Tata Motors ended 1.1 percent higher. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gained 2 percent after the company said its domestic tractor sales rose 7 percent to 16,571 tractors in March. Kalpatru Power Transmission Ltd rose 2.3 percent after the company on Monday said it had received new orders of over 7 billion rupees. Still, investors also took profits on recent outperformers such as Hindalco Industries Ltd, which fell 2.5 percent on profit taking after rising 8.3 percent on Monday. Punjab National Bank ended down 1 percent after being the best performer of the NSE in March with a 35 percent rally. Among other stocks that fell, Natco Pharma fell 14.22 percent, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a patent fight over top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen grinds lower, dollar hurt by Yellen's softer tone * Brent slips towards $107 on China data, Libyan ports * Asian shares hit 4-month high on Yellen, China * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)