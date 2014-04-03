* BSE index at record 22,620.65; NSE hits life high at
6,776.75
* Profit-taking ahead of global events weighs on blue chips
* Larsen & Toubro falls on write-off media report
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 3 Indian shares fell on Thursday
after touching their ninth consecutive record high as state-run
banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about
losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a
slide this week.
Shares were also hit as blue chips including Reliance
Industries fell on profit-taking ahead of European
Central Bank's policy decision later in the day and monthly U.S.
jobs data on Friday.
Caution is also likely to prevail as India heads into the
five-week long elections starting on Monday, amid widespread
expectations the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, will
sweep to power.
"Some paring of positions after such a strong rally ahead of
elections is on expected lines," said Phani Sekhar, a fund
manager at Angel Broking.
The NSE fell 0.24 percent after earlier rising as
much as 0.36 percent to a lifetime high of 6,776.75. The falls
marked the index's first fall in 11 sessions.
India's BSE index fell 0.19 percent after earlier
rising as much as 0.31 percent to a record high of 22,620.65.
Still, heavy foreign buying has continued to underpin share
gains. Overseas investors bought a net 5.95 billion rupees worth
of shares ($99.49 million) on Wednesday, bringing the total
since February to nearly $3.5 billion.
State-run banks fell after the benchmark 10-year bond yield
rose to as high as 8.9952 percent, the highest
level since Dec. 6, triggering worries about potential
mark-to-market loss on their bond portfolios.
State Bank of India fell 2 percent, Punjab National
Bank ended down 2.1 percent, while Bank of Baroda
lost 2.3 percent.
Other blue chips were hit by profit-taking. Reliance
Industries Ltd lost 0.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd
ended down 0.8 percent.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd also fell 0.8 percent after
the Economic Times newspaper reported India's biggest
engineering firm, was going to trim its 1.7 trillion rupees
($28.43 billion) order book by about 10 percent, without
specifying how it got to the estimates.
The company later said in a filing to stock exchanges that
slow moving orders may be removed to enable carry forward of
healthy backlog of orders.
IDFC Ltd ended 2.3 percent down on worries
regulatory requirements for banks would weigh on its return
ratios after India's central bank on Wednesday granted
preliminary bank licence to the infrastructure sector lender,
sending its shares up as much as 8.8 percent.
Applicants who failed to win a licence at this stage
slumped. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd plunged 9.7 percent,
while LIC Housing Finance Ltd lost 1.3 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)