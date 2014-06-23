* BSE index falls 0.3 pct; NSE ends 0.24 pct lower * Sugar refiners gain as govt plans to raise import duty * Essar Oil, AstraZeneca surge on delisting plans By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 23 Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, marking their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks as ITC Ltd slumped the most in ten months on tax worries, while concerns over high oil prices feeding inflation continued to weigh. Brent crude was up at around $115 a barrel on Monday, supported by worries about potential disruptions to supply from Iraq where Sunni insurgents took control of strongholds along the border with Syria at the weekend. Falls also tracked European stocks after euro zone business activity data showed growth slowing, with France a notable laggard, in contrast with upbeat numbers from China. Also, overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.20 billion rupees ($36.85 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the new government's budget on July 10, which will hold details of the borrowing plan for 2014/15. "There is an uncertainty and people are waiting for budget for clarity on major policy issues. However, market is optimistic and is expecting some real good measures. That is why we are not seeing any heavy selling," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets The benchmark BSE index lost 0.3 percent, or 74.19 points, to end at 25,031.32. The broader NSE index fell 0.24 percent, or 18.10 points, to end at 7,493.35, closing below the psychologically important 7,500 level. Both indexes marked their lowest close since June 5. India's biggest cigarette manufacturer ITC slumped 6.2 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 3, 2013, on a media report that government may raise taxes on cigarettes aggressively in the upcoming budget, dealers said. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3.8 percent while Infosys lost 2.5 percent. Among other blue-chips, United Spirits fell 3.2 percent while Hindustan Unilever ended down 1.1 percent. UltraTech Cement fell 0.6 percent after the government on Friday pushed through a steep 6.5 percent hike in rail freight effective June 25. However, sugar refiners gained after the food minister said on Monday that India would raise import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd surged 9.9 percent, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd advanced 8.2 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd rose 10.3 percent, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gained 6.9 percent. Essar Oil Ltd rose 5 percent and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd gained 1.9 percent on plans of delisting the companies from Indian exchanges. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Aussie, Kiwi up after China survey * Brent crude up near $115 on Iraq supply worries * Gloomy French data hits European stocks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)