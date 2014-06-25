* BSE index falls 0.22 pct; NSE ends 0.14 pct lower * Auto stocks surge in final minutes; govt extends excise concessions * Road developers rise on govt's reform plans: report By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 26 Indian shares fell on Wednesday for a fifth session in six, with blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd taking a hit as caution ahead of expiry of June derivatives on Thursday and fears of more violence in Iraq prompted investors to pare positions. Auto stocks surged in the final minutes of trade after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters that India had extended excise duty concessions for automobiles, among other sectors. Mahindra and Mahindra rose 1.1 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 2.3 percent. Investors remain hopeful of a pre-budget rally after the recent consolidation but say progress of the ongoing monsoon, deficient so far, holds the key. The Narendra Modi-led government is set to unveil its first budget on July 10. Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth 2.84 billion rupees and 9.54 billion rupees in index futures and options on Tuesday, exchange data shows. Falls also tracked weak global shares as concerns about escalating violence in Iraq eclipsed stronger U.S. economic data. "Government's expectation management and the Iraq crisis will set the tone for the short term. Also, after a 4-5 year lull, investors have got a reason to chase (in the budget) and we are bullish at this point in time," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, chief strategist at SMC Global Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent, or 55.16 points, to end at 25,313.74, after marking its biggest single day gain since June 6 on Tuesday. The broader NSE index lost 0.14 percent, or 10.95 points, to end at 7,569.25. Reliance Industries shares fell 0.8 percent, while HDFC Bank ended lower 0.6 percent. India's banking industry sub index also lost 0.5 percent. Axis Bank fell 0.6 percent, while Punjab National Bank ended 0.7 percent lower. Among other blue-chips, Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 1.4 percent, while Bharti Airtel lost 1.2 percent. Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 1.7 percent after India's market regulator said on Tuesday that stock exchanges would closely monitor the company's delisting process and promptly report any aberrations. Sugar stocks fell on profit-taking following a two-session rally after the food minister said on Monday that India would raise import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd lost 2.4 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd fell 2.9 percent, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd ended 3.5 percent lower. Apart from auto stocks, road developers surged after local news agency NewsRise quoted roads minister Nitin Gadkari as saying India plans to raise road-building capacity to 30 km per day in two years from the present 3 km. IRB Infrastructure Developers jumped 5.8 percent, while KNR Constructions gained 9 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Sterling drops as Carney cools hike expectations * Oil falls below $114 but Iraq conflict curbs losses * Iraq fears hit European shares, German yields fall * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)