* BSE index falls 2 pct; NSE ends 2.11 pct lower
* Railway-related stocks slump on budgeted outlay concerns
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 8 Indian shares slumped more than 2
percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day fall in
over 10 months and retreating from record highs hit earlier in
the session, after the railway budget raised worries the
government would slash spending.
The railways budget has revised up the plan outlay to 654.45
billion rupees for 2014/15, up 1.8 percent compared with the
interim budget's estimate of 643.05 billion rupees, but lower
than market's expectations, traders said.
Analysts also said the plan in the railway budget to seek
private funding for new projects did not provide enough details
on how it would attract investors.
The railway plans set up expectations the government would
slash spending when it unveils its federal budget on Thursday.
Although equity investors are keen to see fiscal discipline,
analysts also warn that big cuts in spending could hurt earnings
in sectors such as railways that depend on state investments.
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterated his message
of fiscal discipline on Tuesday by separately saying a
"judicious balance" should be struck between expenditure and tax
collections.
Profit-taking after a string of record highs in previous
sessions coupled with overseas institutional investors' sales of
14.87 billion rupees ($248.45 million) in equity derivatives on
Monday, also aided risk aversion.
"The budgeted outlay in railway is just in line with the
inflation rate. One should expect the federal budget to be even
tighter on spending as situation for broader economy is much
worse than for railways," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of
Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.
The broader NSE index slumped 2.11 percent, or
163.95 points, to end at 7,623.20, after earlier marking its
fourth straight record high at 7.808.85.
The benchmark BSE index fell 2 percent, or 517.97
points, to end at 25,582.11, after earlier hitting its second
consecutive life high at 26,190.44.
Both indexes marked their biggest single-day fall since
Sept. 3, 2013.
Larsen & Toubro fell 4.4 percent while Reliance
Industries lost 3.1 percent.
In other blue-chips, Tata Consultancy Services fell
1.6 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation lost
4.5 percent.
Among lenders, ICICI Bank lost 2.8 percent while
State Bank of India ended down 4.1 percent.
Indusind Bank lost 0.9 percent, a day ahead of
reporting its April-June earnings.
India's railway-related stocks slumped on disappointment
pertaining to the budgeted outlay for 2014/15.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slumped 19.9
percent, while Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers,
Titagarh Wagons Ltd and BEML Ltd fell 5
percent each.
However, among gainers, Aban Offshore surged as
much as 9.8 percent to 940 rupees, its highest since May 14,
2010, on hopes it may enjoy higher rig rates in the coming
quarters, dealers said.
Aban shares ended up 3.1 percent.
($1 = 59.8500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)