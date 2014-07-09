* BSE index falls 0.54 pct; NSE ends 0.5 pct lower * Indian government report urges strong steps to contain fiscal deficit By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 9 India's NSE index closed at its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, continuing to retreat from the record high hit in the previous session, as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors ahead of the federal budget. Risk aversion was also seen ahead of Infosys Ltd kicking off the April-June earnings season on Friday, while weak global stocks on the back of data showing cooling Chinese inflation also dented sentiment. India's economic survey, unveiled on Wednesday, called for tough measures to shore up public finances and reduce inflation, reinforcing hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will deliver a non-populist, prudent budget on Thursday. But some analysts also warn that investors may be expecting too much out of the budget and worry markets could be hit at any hint of disappointment. "Markets may remain range-bound for the near term as valuations are looking expensive for the short term. Budget will be positive but would be more of a roadmap for the next few years," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The broader NSE index notched up a second consecutive session of losses, ending down 0.5 percent, or 38.20 points, at 7,585. That marked its lowest close since June 27, pushing it to below its 20-day moving average. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.54 percent, or 137.30 points, to end at 25,444.81, its lowest close since June 30. Tata Motors fell 2.7 percent while Larsen & Toubro lost 1.3 percent. Among other blue-chips, Coal India fell 3.1 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp ended down 0.7 percent. Auto stocks also fell after an industry body official said the delayed monsoon was worrisome and that car and utility vehicle sales were expected to grow moderately in FY15. Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3 percent while Maruti Suzuki India lost 2.8 percent. Software stocks also fell on caution ahead of Infosys' quarterly results on Friday. Infosys fell 1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended down 2.1 percent. Cairn India Ltd shares fell 1.1 percent after going ex-dividend on Wednesday, exchange data showed. Indusind Bank Ltd fell 1.3 percent after the lender said its June-quarter net profit rose by 26 percent to 4.21 billion rupees, in line with some analysts estimates. However, among gainers, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd rose 1.3 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 2 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on Tuesday, according to exchange data. State-run oil refiners rose on hopes of lower subsidy burden as crude oil prices hit a one-month low in the international markets, traders said. Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 3.1 percent, Indian Oil Corp rose 2.9 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 2 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Growth fears eclipse US earnings; Fed, Draghi eyed * Oil at 1-month low below $109 as Libya supply returns * Euro inches higher, eyes on Fed minutes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)