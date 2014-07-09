* BSE index falls 0.54 pct; NSE ends 0.5 pct lower
* Indian government report urges strong steps to contain
fiscal deficit
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 9 India's NSE index closed at its
lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, continuing to
retreat from the record high hit in the previous session, as
investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors
ahead of the federal budget.
Risk aversion was also seen ahead of Infosys Ltd
kicking off the April-June earnings season on Friday, while weak
global stocks on the back of data showing cooling Chinese
inflation also dented sentiment.
India's economic survey, unveiled on Wednesday, called for
tough measures to shore up public finances and reduce inflation,
reinforcing hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley will deliver a non-populist, prudent
budget on Thursday.
But some analysts also warn that investors may be expecting
too much out of the budget and worry markets could be hit at any
hint of disappointment.
"Markets may remain range-bound for the near term as
valuations are looking expensive for the short term. Budget will
be positive but would be more of a roadmap for the next few
years," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI
Federal Life Insurance.
The broader NSE index notched up a second
consecutive session of losses, ending down 0.5 percent, or 38.20
points, at 7,585.
That marked its lowest close since June 27, pushing it to
below its 20-day moving average.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.54 percent, or
137.30 points, to end at 25,444.81, its lowest close since June
30.
Tata Motors fell 2.7 percent while Larsen & Toubro
lost 1.3 percent.
Among other blue-chips, Coal India fell 3.1
percent while Housing Development Finance Corp ended
down 0.7 percent.
Auto stocks also fell after an industry body official said
the delayed monsoon was worrisome and that car and utility
vehicle sales were expected to grow moderately in FY15.
Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3 percent while Maruti
Suzuki India lost 2.8 percent.
Software stocks also fell on caution ahead of Infosys'
quarterly results on Friday. Infosys fell 1 percent while Tata
Consultancy Services ended down 2.1 percent.
Cairn India Ltd shares fell 1.1 percent after
going ex-dividend on Wednesday, exchange data showed.
Indusind Bank Ltd fell 1.3 percent after the
lender said its June-quarter net profit rose by 26 percent to
4.21 billion rupees, in line with some analysts estimates.
However, among gainers, Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Ltd rose 1.3 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh
Jhunjhunwala bought a 2 percent stake in the company via a bulk
deal on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
State-run oil refiners rose on hopes of lower subsidy burden
as crude oil prices hit a one-month low in the international
markets, traders said.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 3.1 percent, Indian
Oil Corp rose 2.9 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp
gained 2 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)