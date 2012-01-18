A broker monitors index numbers on his computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex erased opening gains on Wednesday, while market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rallied as much as 4.1 percent after the company said its board would consider on January 20 a share buyback.

Essar Oil ESRO.NS fell as much as 20 percent after the Supreme Court passed a ruling late on Tuesday that means the refiner will no longer be able to defer payment of a sales tax.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was flat 16,460.28 after opening up 0.3 percent, with 14 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at 4,951.00.

