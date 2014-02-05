A medical representative (C) with Abbott talks to a chemist at a market in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - Drug makers on the BSE Sensex are likely to miss estimates when they report their December-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Cipla Limited (CIPL.NS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SUN.NS) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (REDY.NS) are likely to miss consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts.

The drugmakers are among 11 companies on the Sensex that are yet to report October-December earnings.

Hindalco Industries Limited (HALC.NS) may post the biggest earnings disappointment, missing its consensus forecasts by 10 percent as per StarMine SmartEstimates.

The table below shows by how much in percentage terms a listed company is expected to miss wider consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)