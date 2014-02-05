Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - Drug makers on the BSE Sensex are likely to miss estimates when they report their December-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Cipla Limited (CIPL.NS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SUN.NS) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (REDY.NS) are likely to miss consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts.
The drugmakers are among 11 companies on the Sensex that are yet to report October-December earnings.
Hindalco Industries Limited (HALC.NS) may post the biggest earnings disappointment, missing its consensus forecasts by 10 percent as per StarMine SmartEstimates.
The table below shows by how much in percentage terms a listed company is expected to miss wider consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.