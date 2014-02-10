Pills of all kinds, shapes and colours, March 2003. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies perceived as defensive gain on risk aversion after overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows, dealers say.

"Stable cash flows and lower volatility of Indian pharma stocks are leading to some flows in the sector ahead of key events like Yellen's speech and inflation data," a dealer said.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) gains 1.8 percent, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) is up 1.9 percent and Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) is higher 1.2 percent.

Caution is also seen ahead of consumer price inflation and industrial output data due later in the week.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)