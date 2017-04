Reuters Market Eye - Shares in firms manufacturing railway components fall after the interim railway budget unveiled on Wednesday lacked any major capital spending announcement, dealers say.

Although broadly expectations of any major announcement had been low, some traders had bet on a potential positive surprise leading to the announcement.

The railway budget kept passenger fares and freight rates unchanged.

Kernex Microsystems (India) (KMIL.NS) slumps 5.8 percent, Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers (KALI.NS) is down 2.7 percent and Titagarh Wagons (TITW.NS) falls 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)