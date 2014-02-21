(In Feb 19 story, corrects name of drug to Boniva from Bovina in second and third bullet points)

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(SUN.NS) gain after the company got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell a drug to treat osteoporosis, a bone-weakening disease.

Currently the drug, Ibandronate Sodium, is marketed by Roche under the brand name Boniva.

"Boniva generated an annual sales of $82 million in 2012. Currently, Sun Pharma is the only generic player to have final approval for this product," brokerage Sharekhan said in a note on Wednesday.

More players would be able to sell the drug after its patent expiry on September 2, 2014, Sharekhan said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)