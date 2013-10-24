MUMBAI Oct 24 India's benchmark BSE index retreated on Thursday from a nearly three-year session high of above 21,000 on profit-taking, with software exporter stocks including Tata Consultancy Services taking the brunt of the selling.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.7 percent, while Wipro Ltd lost 2 percent.

The benchmark index was down 0.04 percent at 20,761 after rising to as high as 21,039.42, its highest since November 2010. The broader NSE index was down 0.2 percent after gaining as much as 1.2 percent.

Among other blue-chip companies, Reliance Industries falls 1.1 percent after gaining as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)