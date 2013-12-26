India sugar futures fall after decision to allow imports
NEW DELHI, April 6 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday following the world's biggest sugar consumer's decision on Wednesday to allow imports of 500,000 tonnes of duty-free raw sugar.
MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian shares edged up on Thursday as blue chips such as Infosys extended a rally on continued strong buying by foreign investors, although volumes were thin during the holiday week.
The benchmark index provisionally closed up 0.19 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.17 percent.
Blue chips, which most tend to benefit from foreign buying, led gains. Infosys Ltd gained 1.2 percent, helped as well by bets that the software services exporter will benefit from a sturdier U.S. economy. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Datamatics Global Services Ltd says datamatics global services inc has incorporated a new entity namely, 'datamatics Robotics Software Inc.' in USA. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ng2uPu Further company coverage:
* SML Isuzu Ltd says have inventory of about 1800 BS-III vehicles