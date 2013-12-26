MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian shares edged up on Thursday as blue chips such as Infosys extended a rally on continued strong buying by foreign investors, although volumes were thin during the holiday week.

The benchmark index provisionally closed up 0.19 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.17 percent.

Blue chips, which most tend to benefit from foreign buying, led gains. Infosys Ltd gained 1.2 percent, helped as well by bets that the software services exporter will benefit from a sturdier U.S. economy. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)