MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian shares rose on Friday, sending indexes to their second consecutive weekly gains, as technology stocks such as Infosys extended a rally this year after data continued to signal a sturdier U.S. economy.

Infosys Ltd rose 1.2 percent, having earlier come close to hitting a record high of 3,573 rupees last hit on Dec. 20, after the Wall Street hit a new peak on strong data from the holiday shopping season and a fall in initial jobless claims. [.N ]

The broader NSE index provisionally rose 0.56 percent, for a weekly gain of 0.61 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)