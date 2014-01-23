(Corrects syntax in headline)

MUMBAI Jan 23 India's benchmark BSE index hit a second consecutive record closing high on Thursday after Larsen & Toubro surged as its quarterly profit margins beat expectations, although falls in rate-sensitive auto makers prevented broader gains.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.7 percent after the company's third-quarter margins beat estimates, although Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.9 percent on lingering concerns about higher interest rates after the central bank on Tuesday recommended making taming high consumer inflation a priority.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.21 percent at 21,383.01, a record closing high.

The broader NSE index provisionally closed up 0.14 percent at 6,345.75, just short of its record high of 6,363.90 hit on Dec 9, 2013. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)