MUMBAI Jan 27 India's NSE share index fell as much as 2.1 percent on Monday and headed towards its biggest daily since Sept. 3 as a rout in emerging markets hit blue chips, while lenders were hit further by caution ahead of the central bank's policy review.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd was down 3.5 percent.

Tata Motors Ltd fell 6.1 percent after the automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died when he fell from a hotel room in Bangkok in what police said on Monday could be a possible suicide.

The broader NSE index was down 2.05 percent at 0926 GMT, heading for its biggest fall since a 3.8 percent fall on Sept. 3 when domestic shares were hit by worries about military tensions in Syria.

The benchmark BSE index lost 2.03 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)