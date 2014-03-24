India's TVS Motor Q4 profit falls about 7 pct, but beats estimates
April 27 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.
MUMBAI Mar 24 India's NSE index rose as much as 1.2 percent on Monday to a record high, surpassing its previous all-time high hit just last week, as lenders including ICICI Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows.
The NSE's bank sub-index has surged around 14 percent so far this month, outperforming the nearly 5 percent gain in the NSE index.
Analysts have cited heavy buying by foreign investors into a sector that last year under-performed the broader index, while expectations the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1 are also aiding the gains.
The NSE index rose to an all time high of 6,575.80 points, and was up 1.2 percent at 0418 GMT, surpassing its previous all-time high hit on March 18.
The benchmark BSE index was up 1.2 percent, just a few points shy of making a new record high.
ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
April 27 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.09 billion rupees