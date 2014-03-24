MUMBAI Mar 24 India's NSE index rose as much as 1.2 percent on Monday to a record high, surpassing its previous all-time high hit just last week, as lenders including ICICI Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows.

The NSE's bank sub-index has surged around 14 percent so far this month, outperforming the nearly 5 percent gain in the NSE index.

Analysts have cited heavy buying by foreign investors into a sector that last year under-performed the broader index, while expectations the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1 are also aiding the gains.

The NSE index rose to an all time high of 6,575.80 points, and was up 1.2 percent at 0418 GMT, surpassing its previous all-time high hit on March 18.

The benchmark BSE index was up 1.2 percent, just a few points shy of making a new record high.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)