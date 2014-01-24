MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian shares provisionally
closed over 1 percent lower, retreating from a record closing
high hit in the prior session as interest-rate sensitive stocks
declined after the central bank governor issued a strong warning
on inflation.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.09
percent lower at 21,141.06, while the broader NSE index
closed 1.21 percent lower at 6,266.75.
Ranbaxy Laboratories, majority owned by Japan's
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, provisionally closed 18.94
percent down after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned
more products from the Indian drugmaker..
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)