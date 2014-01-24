MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian shares provisionally closed over 1 percent lower, retreating from a record closing high hit in the prior session as interest-rate sensitive stocks declined after the central bank governor issued a strong warning on inflation.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.09 percent lower at 21,141.06, while the broader NSE index closed 1.21 percent lower at 6,266.75.

Ranbaxy Laboratories, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, provisionally closed 18.94 percent down after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from the Indian drugmaker.. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)