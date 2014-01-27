MUMBAI Jan 27 India's NSE index slumped 2 percent on Monday, marking its biggest daily fall since Sept. 3 as a rout in emerging markets hit blue chips, while lenders were hit further by caution ahead of the central bank's policy review.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 4.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 2.7 percent.

The NSE index lost 2.1 percent while the benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.84 percent, marking their second day of steep declines. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)