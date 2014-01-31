MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian shares rose on Friday to snap their five-day losing streak, edging higher from 10-week lows hit in the previous session, as investors chose to pick up blue chips such as ICICI Bank on value buying.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 1.5 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 0.7 percent higher.

The NSE index provisionally ended 0.26 percent higher, while the benchmark BSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)