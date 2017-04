MUMBAI Feb 3 India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.6 percent on Monday to mark its lowest close in nearly 2-1/2 months as blue chips such as ICICI Bank slumped on risk aversion amid little sign that emerging market woes have abated.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.6 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd lost 3.6 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.56 percent, marking its lowest close since Nov. 13. The NSE index lost 1.44 percent.

Both indexes fell for a sixth session out of seven. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)