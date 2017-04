MUMBAI Feb 5 India's NSE index ended higher on Wednesday as blue chips such as Tata Motors recovered on value-buying after the index had fallen in seven out of eight previous sessions to mark their lowest in nearly four months.

Tata Motors Ltd gained 2.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.1 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.35 percent, taking support at its 200-day moving average for a second consecutive day, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)