MUMBAI Feb 6 India's NSE index ended higher on Thursday, taking support for a third day at its 200-day moving average, as blue-chips such as ITC recovered on bargain-hunting after the index had fallen steeply over the previous two weeks.

ITC Ltd gained 1.9 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.6 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.26 percent, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.21 percent, marking their highest close in nearly a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)