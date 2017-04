MUMBAI Feb 7 India's BSE index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, to close at its highest in a week, as blue-chips such as Tata Steel rose on optimism after foreign investors snapped a five-day selling streak in Indian shares on Thursday.

Tata Steel Ltd provisionally gained 7 percent, while Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 3 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.34 percent while the broader NSE index gained 0.45 percent, marking their highest close since Jan. 31. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)