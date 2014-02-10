MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian shares fell on Monday
after marking their highest level in February, as telecom
companies such as Idea Cellular slumped after prices in a mobile
spectrum auction rose, raising worries about their profit
margins.
Blue chips were also hit after foreign investors had sold
Indian shares for seven consecutive sessions as of Friday.
Idea Cellular Ltd provisionally slumped 8.5
percent, provisionally marking its biggest single-day fall since
October 2008, while Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.4
percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.28
percent, snapping its four-day gaining streak, while the broader
NSE index lost 0.24 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)