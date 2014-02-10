MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian shares fell on Monday after marking their highest level in February, as telecom companies such as Idea Cellular slumped after prices in a mobile spectrum auction rose, raising worries about their profit margins.

Blue chips were also hit after foreign investors had sold Indian shares for seven consecutive sessions as of Friday.

Idea Cellular Ltd provisionally slumped 8.5 percent, provisionally marking its biggest single-day fall since October 2008, while Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.28 percent, snapping its four-day gaining streak, while the broader NSE index lost 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)