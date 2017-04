MUMBAI Mar 3 Indian shares fell on Monday to snap a five-day winning streak as stocks of blue chips such as ICICI Bank declined as part of an emerging markets retreat over fears of military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.6 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd slumped 4.6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.92 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.95 percent after rising 3.05 percent in the previous five sessions. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)