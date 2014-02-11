MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian shares rose on Tuesday as Tata Motors rallied after its quarterly earnings surged on strong results at its Jaguar Land Rover unit, while software services providers rose after an industry body predicted exports would improve.

Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent after saying its October-December net profit tripled on strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Software services exporters gained, with HCL Technologies Ltd surging 4.4 percent after industry body Nasscom said exports from the sector would grow 13-15 percent in the fiscal year starting in April, up from 13 percent in fiscal 2013/14.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.16 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)